Edward J. Woolston, 78, formerly of South Colton

WAVERLY, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Edward J. Woolston, 78, a resident of Waverly, NY and formerly of South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Woolston passed away late Monday evening at the Elderwood Home in Waverly, NY, with his family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Edward J. Woolston.

