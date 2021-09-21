Advertisement

Eva Jo Lashway Sweet, 51, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Eve passed away Tuesday evening at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Eva Jo Lashway Sweet, 51, a resident of County Rt. 38, Norfolk, will be held at a later date.  Eve passed away Tuesday evening at her home.  Eve is survived by her son, Brian and Marissa Sweet, Fort Walton Beach, FL; her beloved three grandchildren, Lily, Chloe, & Silas Sweet; a brother, Eugene and Cheryl Lashway, Norfolk and two sisters, Donna Lashway Charleston and Brian Charleston, Norfolk; and Carrie and Bruce LaShomb, Parishville as well as several nieces and nephews.  Eve was pre-deceased by her parents and a sister, Cynthia Francis.

Born in Malone, NY on October 11, 1969 to William and Shirley Lashway, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School.  She married Brian Sweet on  April 14, 1990.  She worked most recently at Merriman’s Lumber in Norwood and Coakley’s Hardware in Canton.  In her free time, Eve enjoyed taking a ride on her motorcycle, kayaking, and spending time with her dogs.  Always the life of the party, Eve will be greatly missed. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

