Francis G. Main, 83, of Lowville

Francis G. Main, 83, formerly of Stowe Street died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville. (Source: Funeral Home)

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Francis G. Main, 83, formerly of Stowe Street died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.

Francis was born at home in Watson to the Late Clinton Francis and Clista Frances Kunkel Main on July 12, 1938. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. During his school years he worked at several gas stations. After graduation he was employed at A & P as a meat cutter at Lowville, Carthage and Watertown, retiring in 1979. Francis was a 3rd generation antique dealer beginning that at 13 years old. He loved selling antiques and collectibles from his shop and at various flea markets in the state.

He married Marie E. Marolf on March 3, 1957. Marie passed on July 31, 2004.

He is survived by a son Gordon Main, Ogdensburg and two daughters, Frances Lacey and Janet (Elwyn) Lee both of Lowville; six grandchildren, Lynette Morrison, Travis Morrison, Jason Lacey, Rebecca Murphy, Kazia Williams and Lucas Main; and 12 great grandchildren.

Francis is predeceased by, his wife, parents and great granddaughter, Ella Grace Murphy, two half brothers, Michael and A. Robert Main.

He loved spending time with his granddaughter and cooking special meals for her and he enjoyed spending time and playing with his grand dogs Gizmo and Lola.

Francis, always sporting an array of turquoise jewelry, could be found at garage sales. He loved sharing his knowledge of local history and meeting new people.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 23rd from 6 to 8:00 pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Friday, September 24th at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery.

Memorials in Francis’ name may be made to: The Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search & Rescue, P.O. Box 247, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.