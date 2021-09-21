Advertisement

Funeral Service: Maria J. Smith, 95, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for Maria J. Smith will be held on Friday, September 24, at 10 AM at Holy Family Church followed by emtombment at Glenwood Mausoleum.

Maria, 95, of Watertown died August 11 at Samaritan Summit Village. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

