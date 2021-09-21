Highlights & scores: football in St. Lawrence County, girls’ soccer at South Jeff

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - It was an unusual Monday night high school football game as Gouverneur visited St. Lawrence Central.

Wildcat quarterback Connor Wood hands to Kyle Savage, who scampers 35 yards to paydirt. It’s 6-0 Gouverneur.

Sullivan Rumble has one of his five extra points, making it 7-0.

Next possession: Wood pitched to Carter Baer for a 29-yard touchdown run and it’s 14-0 Cats.

Wood on the keeper, drags the pile three yards to the end zone, upping the lead to 21-0.

On play action, Wood tucks and runs three yards to the house. It’s now 28-0 Gouverneur.

Wildcats go on to beat St. Lawrence Central 41-0.

The South Jefferson girls’ soccer team is off to a 4-2 overall start, 3-2 in league play.

Much is expected of the Lady Spartans in the Frontier League B Division this season.

South Jefferson is hoping to stop Lowville’s seven-year reign as league champions.

“We have eight starters back,” coach Terry Burgess said. “We have our three leading scorers back. We have one of our goalkeepers back, one is injured. We have a fairly good amount of players back. We have four or five new girls up from JV but we’ve got a squad of 16.”

“A lot of hard work,” player Jackie Piddock said. “We’ve got a lot of young girls and leadership from the upperclassmen, so we’ve been pushing each other and working very hard.”

“Our core group of seniors are doing really well, working hard this year,” Macy Shultz said. “And the younger ones coming up are hard workers, so together we have good chemistry and work really well together.”

“A lot of us are very hard working and a lot of the girls have stepped up this year, considering we have such a young team,” Alayna Bush said, but there’s been a lot of hard work and we all work together very well so that’s been nice.”

Monday’s local scores

High school football

Gouverneur 41, St. Lawrence Central 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Beaver River 2, Thousand Islands 0

Immaculate Heart 1, Indian River 0

General Brown 1, Lyme 0

Hammond 3, Alexandria 0

Chateaugay 4, Colton-Pierrepoint 3

Lisbon 3, Harrisville 1

Morristown 5, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Heuvelton 2, Edwards-Knox 0

Massena 4, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Canton 1, OFA 0

Brushton-Moira 1, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

St. Lawrence Central 6, Tupper Lake 1

Potsdam 3, Salmon River 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Adirondack 4, South Lewis 2

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Canton 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 5, Beaver River 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.