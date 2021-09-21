Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery tour

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting its historical tour of Watertown’s Brookside Cemetery.

Lisa Ruggiero and Francee Calarco appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to discuss the event. Watch their interview above.

They say it’s a good chance for people to learn about the history of Jefferson County by learning about the notable residents who are buried there.

It will be held this Saturday at Brookside Cemetery beginning at 1 p.m. for the driving tour and 2 p.m. for the walking tour.

Tickets cost $12 per person.

For more information or to buy tickets, call the historical society at 315-782-3491.

