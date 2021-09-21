Hochul urges parents to vaccinate their kids

BROOKLYN, New York (WWNY) - The state is deploying 120 popup sites as part of its effort to vaccinate 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement at a news conference in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

She said the sites will be deployed across the state over the next 12 weeks to communities with low vaccination rates among young people. Each of the state’s 10 regions will host two popup sites each week.

The idea, she said, is to keep children safe at school.

“We, as parents, cannot do anything to endanger our children,” she said, “and keeping them unvaccinated during a global pandemic -- which is not over yet, my friends -- is something I can’t comprehend as a parent.”

She said getting kids vaccinated is a good way for their parents to protect them.

“This is the combination of their seatbelts, their bike helmet, car seat -- everything else you would do naturally to protect your child -- getting them vaccinated should be just as natural as that.”

