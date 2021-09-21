Advertisement

Hochul urges parents to vaccinate their kids

Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated. To help with that, the state...
Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated. To help with that, the state is deploying popup sites in under-vaccinated areas.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, New York (WWNY) - The state is deploying 120 popup sites as part of its effort to vaccinate 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement at a news conference in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

She said the sites will be deployed across the state over the next 12 weeks to communities with low vaccination rates among young people. Each of the state’s 10 regions will host two popup sites each week.

The idea, she said, is to keep children safe at school.

“We, as parents, cannot do anything to endanger our children,” she said, “and keeping them unvaccinated during a global pandemic -- which is not over yet, my friends -- is something I can’t comprehend as a parent.”

She said getting kids vaccinated is a good way for their parents to protect them.

“This is the combination of their seatbelts, their bike helmet, car seat -- everything else you would do naturally to protect your child -- getting them vaccinated should be just as natural as that.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family
Police lights
Woman accused of stealing from nursing home

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: COVID risk, cancer transplant risk & cancer survivor support
Tomorrow's Health
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.
US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11