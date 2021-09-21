Injured Carthage football player Tyler Christman has died, family members say

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage junior varsity football player who suffered a serious head injury in a game over the weekend has died, family members say on social media.

In a Facebook post, Tyler Christman’s father, Jason, wrote “We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly, the damage was just too much.”

Tyler Christman was a freshman at Carthage Central School. He suffered a head injury during a game against West Genesee on Saturday.

Support for the 14-year-old’s recovery was widespread. People from across the north country wore Comets’ red in his honor Monday and a rally drew first responders from across the area to flash their lights into the night sky.

“Our handsome, confident, outgoing, funny, loveable, helpful, athletic, fearless and always quick-witted child will always be remembered by anyone who got the privilege of meeting him,” his father wrote.

His full Facebook post is below.

