Injured Carthage football player Tyler Christman has died, family members say

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior varsity football team.
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior varsity football team.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage junior varsity football player who suffered a serious head injury in a game over the weekend has died, family members say on social media.

In a Facebook post, Tyler Christman’s father, Jason, wrote “We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly, the damage was just too much.”

Tyler Christman was a freshman at Carthage Central School. He suffered a head injury during a game against West Genesee on Saturday.

Support for the 14-year-old’s recovery was widespread. People from across the north country wore Comets’ red in his honor Monday and a rally drew first responders from across the area to flash their lights into the night sky.

“Our handsome, confident, outgoing, funny, loveable, helpful, athletic, fearless and always quick-witted child will always be remembered by anyone who got the privilege of meeting him,” his father wrote.

His full Facebook post is below.

