Advertisement

It’s the great pumpkin! Champion woman shares secrets of growing gigantic gourds

Christine Nolan with one of her enormous pumpkins
Christine Nolan with one of her enormous pumpkins(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A town of Champion woman has a passion for pumpkins. She has been growing them for 7 years and won first prize at the Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival last year.

Christine Nolan was given a small seed at a market years ago and the rest is history.

“Our first year we had a 600-pound one and then we just continued on,” she said.

Her ginormous gourds were planted in April. It’s hard to believe they were ever tiny seeds.

“You have to have heating cables and a heat lamp because it’s kind of cold at that time,” said Nolan.

She says she has grown her biggest pumpkin ever and estimates it’ll weigh in at about 1,600 pounds.

“This one right here will make me very happy,” she said.

Something else that makes her happy is sharing her love for pumpkins with her three-year-old granddaughter, Harper.

Harper will be showing her very own in the junior division at the 10th Annual Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival on Sunday.

“You can have little small pumpkins to 2,000 pound pumpkins,” said Nolan.

As for what happens to the plump pumpkins after they’re shown, it won’t be for a giant pumpkin pie.

“Normally people will buy them. In the past, I’ve had someone buy them because they use them for displays,” said Nolan.

Nolan will cover her pumpkins until this weekend, when she plans to compete in Saratoga.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family members say goodbye to Tyler Christman, prepare for “hero walk”
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family

Latest News

Vehicle theft Prevention
Police warn Massena residents about vehicle thefts, break-ins
Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery tour
Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery tour
For sale sign at 661 Factory Street in Watertown.
Condemned Watertown rooming house for sale
Evans Mills Raceway Park
Raceway to host vigil for Tyler Christman