WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the last full day of summer and it’s going to be a nice one.

Skies will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the mid-70s.

Some rain showers could move in overnight, but it’s a fairly small chance. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There’s also a small chance of spotty rain showers on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Fall starts in the afternoon.

Rain is likely on Thursday, the first full day of fall. Highs will be in the low 70s.

We could see some rain Friday morning. After that, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and 70 on Saturday.

There’s a chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.