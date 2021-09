WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph R. Nunez, 34, of Park Avenue, Watertown, passed away September 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Among his survivor’s is his wife, Lindsey.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

