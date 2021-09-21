In largely symbolic vote, SLC lawmakers oppose government vaccine mandates

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County legislators have taken a broad swipe at vaccine mandates – opposing any from the government. It comes less than a week away from the vaccination deadline for health care workers.

During Monday’s meeting, county lawmakers focused on the state vaccination mandate for health care workers. Some legislators say it’s a slap in the face to those saving lives during the pandemic.

“They served 18 months, you know, the last 18 months and took care of their patients. So ‚now if you don’t get the mandatory shot, you’re no longer welcome in health care,” said Rita Curran, St. Lawrence County legislator.

Curran fears a brain drain of nurses and others. A rescue squad chief fears longer waits at emergency rooms if nurses and others leave.

“As for us, it’s going to absolutely slow things down at the hospital. As to now we’re seeing extremely long turnaround times,” said Ken Gardner, Ogdensburg Rescue Squad chief of emergency services.

But, some feel the legislators’ resolution is much too broad. It opposes all COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by government.

“If there’s opposition to state and federal vaccine mandates, then certainly that would pertain to state universities. It would also pertain to our military,” said John Burke, St. Lawrence County legislator.

Both state universities and the military mandate vaccines. There’s also fear the resolution could complicate the county health department’s drive to increase vaccination rates.

“My personal opinion is I think it muddies the waters,” said Burke.

Still, the resolution passed on a 12-3 vote. It’s not binding on any government body. For now, it’s simply another expression of opinion in the larger debate.

There’s no final word on the vaccine mandates yet. It’s because policy debates are playing out in the courts, the legislatures and on the streets.

But those in charge are, for now, intent on carrying them out. The SUNY student deadline to get vaccinated is also Monday. Those in the military face deadlines in November and December.

