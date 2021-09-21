Advertisement

Lawyer: R. Kelly unlikely to take stand in trafficking trial

FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury selection in his child pornography trial at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, prosecutors in Kelly's sex trafficking trial at Brooklyn Federal Court in New York, played video and audio recordings for the jury they say back up allegations he abused women and girls.(Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly is unlikely to take the witness stand at his sex-trafficking trial, a lawyer for the R&B singer told a judge Tuesday.

The remark by attorney Deveraux Cannick, made with the jury out the courtroom, came as the defense wound down its case at the trial in federal court in New York City.

The potential spectacle of Kelly testifying has always been a long shot. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said Tuesday that the defendant still had time to change his mind before closing arguments, prompting him to nod his head.

The prosecution’s closing arguments could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that behind the scenes of a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 megahit “I Believe I Can Fly,” he was a sexual predator who groomed and exploited his young victims. His lawyers have portrayed the accusers as groupies seeking to take advantage of his fame.

On Tuesday, accountant John Holder was among the latest former Kelly associates to testify for the defense that they never saw him torment his alleged accusers. Holder described seeing Kelly carrying around a backpack full of cash — proceeds from concerts — to take the women and girls on shopping sprees.

On cross-examination, prosecutors displayed for jurors a piece of evidence suggesting Holder’s contributions were childlike: a flow chart of Kelly’s business depicting a red cartoon octopus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family members say goodbye to Tyler Christman, prepare for “hero walk”
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family

Latest News

Vanesta Gray is used to having company stop by her Van Dorn Villa apartment. Thursday’s visit...
Woman celebrates 107 trips around the sun
Christine Nolan with one of her enormous pumpkins
It’s the great pumpkin! Champion woman shares secrets of growing gigantic gourds
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire
This image provided by Abbot in September 2021 shows packaging for their BinaxNOW self test for...
Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House races to vote on gov’t funding, debt as GOP digs in