Mertres Ann Freese, 78, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Mertres Ann Freese, age 78, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 20, 2021 at Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse.

Her burial will be private in the East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Mertres was born on February 27, 2943 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Donald R. and Iolanda (Vezzi) Wade. She attended the East Meadow High School and married Gerard “Jerry” S. Freese on March 26, 1961 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newburgh. Jerry passed away on December 1, 2017.

Mertres began babysitting when she was 13 years old and continued to run Day Care in her home for many years. She enjoyed reading, quilting, and spending time in her flower garden.

Her survivors include three children, Lisa and Joseph Abbruzeese, Gerard E. and Monique Freese, and Jennifer Dispigno, two sisters, Barbara and Dennis Koerick and Patricia Hearon. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Joey and Jane Abbruzeese, Juliana Dispigno and Angelina Dispigno.

Donations in memory of Mertres may be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur NY 13642.

