Michael A. Lunderman, 60, formerly of Black River

DUDLEY, North Carolina (WWNY) - Michael A. Lunderman, 60, of 318 Camp Trailee Road, Dudley, NC and formerly of Black River, passed away September 2, 2021, at the Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC.

He was born on November 16, 1960, in Watertown, NY, son of Burton A. and Irene Pinder Lunderman, he attended Carthage Central School.

Following school he entered the US Army and upon his honorable discharge he joined the Army Reserves. While serving in the reserves he was called back to active duty and served in Desert Storm.

He returned home where he resided until 2000 and moved to Dudley, NC. While residing in NC he installed fire detectors and updated fire extinguishers for a Fire Equipment business for several years.

Michael enjoyed creating, fixing and making things.

Among his survivors are his beloved mother, Irene P. Lunderman, Black River, NY; two brothers, Gene (Leni) Lunderman, Halifax, Mass., Charles Lunderman, Marcy, NY; a sister, Cheryl (Scott) Bogart, Maine; several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his loving father, Burton Lunderman.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

It was Michael’s wish to be cremated.

Burial with military honors will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25th at the Felts Mills Cemetery.

