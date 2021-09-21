Paul W. Corey, 86, of Gouverneur

Paul W. Corey, 86, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Paul W. Corey, 86, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home.

There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Paul was born in Potsdam on May 5, 1935, the son of Samuel and Evangeline (Streeter) Corey.

He spent much of his life working with cattle, working several years at Empire Live Stock in Gouverneur. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his nieces, nephew Walter, niece’s husband Kris, and great nieces who held a special place in his heart.

Paul married Deborah Christman on August 14, 1982 in Ogdensburg.

He is survived by his wife Deborah, his half brothers Fred, Raymond, Carl, and Robert Ritchie, a half sister Shirley Ritchie, nieces and a nephew. Paul is predeceased by his parents, a brother Walter and Donna Corey, a sister Ruby Kanyon, and a great niece Kristine Hudson.

