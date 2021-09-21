Advertisement

Police warn Massena residents about vehicle thefts, break-ins

Vehicle theft Prevention
Vehicle theft Prevention(MGN, St. Petersburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are warning people in Massena that vehicles are being stolen.

Troopers are reminding the public to lock their cars due to a trend of vehicle break-ins and thefts. Thefts of recreational vehicles and trailers have also occurred.

Police said vehicles are being stolen or entered, in part, because people have left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in it.

Troopers offered the following advice:

  • Always lock your vehicle, even in your own driveway.
  • Close all windows, including sunroofs.
  • Never leave keys, valuables, or personal identification in a vehicle.
  • If possible, place padlocks on trailer hitches to prevent theft.
  • Lock garages and sheds where valuables, vehicles and recreational vehicles may be stored.
  • Report any suspicious behavior to your local law enforcement agency.

If you have information about the break-ins, call state police at 518-873-2750.

