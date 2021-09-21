Advertisement

Raceway to host vigil for Tyler Christman

Evans Mills Raceway Park
Evans Mills Raceway Park(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Christman often raced at Evans Mills Raceway Park and the raceway’s owners consider him part of their community.

He’s the 14-year-old who died from a serious head injury he suffered at a football game over the weekend. He played on Carthage’s JV team.

The raceway is holding a candlelight vigil for Tyler at 7 p.m.

Tyler was scheduled to race there after his game Saturday. There was a moment of silence before the start of the race.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family
Police lights
Woman accused of stealing from nursing home

Latest News

For sale sign at 661 Factory Street in Watertown.
Condemned Watertown rooming house for sale
Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated. To help with that, the state...
Hochul urges parents to vaccinate their kids
Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man
NNYCF Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge underway