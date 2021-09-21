Raceway to host vigil for Tyler Christman

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Christman often raced at Evans Mills Raceway Park and the raceway’s owners consider him part of their community.

He’s the 14-year-old who died from a serious head injury he suffered at a football game over the weekend. He played on Carthage’s JV team.

The raceway is holding a candlelight vigil for Tyler at 7 p.m.

Tyler was scheduled to race there after his game Saturday. There was a moment of silence before the start of the race.

