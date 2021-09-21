Red lights, red shirts show support for injured Carthage football player

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It was a sea of red lights and a sea of red shirts -- an outpouring of support at Carthage Park for Tyler Christman.

“We’re here just showing our support,” Carthage junior Aiden Maccue said. “Like, just letting him know, we got your back.”

Tyler was seriously injured in a JV football game last Saturday. On Monday, first responders from across the north country lit the night sky in Carthage red.

The event’s organizer, Chris Champagne, says it all came together in just a few hours.

“It’s amazing, it’s surprising,” he said, “and a miracle that we’re able to show this much support in a little amount of time.”

A sea of red shirts showed support Monday night for Tyler Christman, a Carthage JV football player who suffered a head injury in a weekend game. (WWNY)

Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper and his team were among the departments rallying for Tyler.

“My heart goes out to the whole family,” Draper said. “Also, the whole JV football team, the school, teachers. There’s so many people involved. If there’s anything that we can do, we’re here.”

Carthage football players gathered to comfort one another and a prayer closed out the night.

A sea of support for Tyler and his family.

“No matter what, we can all come together and show this support, no matter what we’re all going through, or how we’re feeling,” Champagne said. “And just let people know they’re not alone and they can count on each other.”

