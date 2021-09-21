Region reports 125 new COVID cases, no additional deaths

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.

St. Lawrence County reported 58 new COVID infections. Officials said there are 25 people hospitalized with the virus.

Jefferson County had 57 new cases. Twelve people are being treated for COVID in the hospital.

Lewis County reported 10 new infections. Eight people are in the hospital.

