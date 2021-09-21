Rose M. Catlin, 75, formerly of Evans Mills and Theresa

Rose M. Catlin, 75, of Wooster Rd., formerly of Evans Mills, NY and Theresa, NY, passed away, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Rose M. Catlin, 75, of Wooster Rd., formerly of Evans Mills, NY and Theresa, NY, passed away, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.

Born on July 9, 1946 in Riverview, NY, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Blanche R. Bodway Ostrom and she attended Carthage Central School.

Rose married Douglas A. Catlin of Antwerp, NY, on April 25, 1971 in Watertown, NY. He passed away February 20, 1983. She also had a companion of more than thirty years, Lee Blackmore and he passed away in 2015.

She loved her cats, going camping, yard sales, shopping and having a cup of coffee with friends and family.

Survivors include five children; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tammy Catlin, Theresa, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Debbie Catlin and Terry Drake, Chaumont, NY, son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Julie Catlin, Ballston Lake, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Raymond Garnsey, Hammond, NY, and daughter, Amy Catlin and companion, Nicole Paige, Norwood, NY; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five brothers and five sisters-in-law, Wayne and Pam Ostrom, Black River, NY, Larry and Dawn Ostrom, Black River, NY, Doug and Tina Ostrom, NC, Kevin and JoAnne Ostrom, Watertown, NY, Dwight and Sue Ostrom, NC; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Melody and Don Hagen, Philadelphia, NY, Melanie and Carl Ibey, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be 2-7 pm, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Funeral Services will be 10 am, Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor David Sheppard, officiating. Burial will be in Black River Cemetery, next to her husband, immediately following. Family and friends will gather at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Rectory, 208 LeRay Street, Black River, NY 13612, after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write and expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.

