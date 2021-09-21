Tomorrow’s Health: COVID risk, cancer transplant risk & cancer survivor support

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Researchers have pinpointed which groups are most at risk from severe COVID-19 even after being vaccinated.

Those included patients receiving chemotherapy or organ transplants, and those with HIV infections or neurological disorders.

The study in the British Medical Journal found overall only a small minority of vaccinated adults were at risk of hospitalization and death.

Transplant risk for cancer

Patients receiving organ transplants face a higher risk of developing cancer.

A study at the National Cancer Institute blames immunosuppression from medications to prevent organ rejection, as well as underlying medical conditions.

Lung cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma were found to be the most serious threats.

Long-term cancer survivor support

For cancer survivors, researchers are calling for better support in treating long term symptoms.

A study in Australia says side effects of cancer medications can continue even after the end of treatment.

One of the most common symptoms is persistent fatigue, which can delay a return to normal life.

