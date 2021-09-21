Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday in the town of Potsdam.

State police say 78-year-old James Murray was eastbound on County Route 34 when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with State Route 310 to a southbound farm truck driven by 71-year-old Raymond Pearson Jr. of Canton.

Murray was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.