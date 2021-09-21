Advertisement

Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday in the town of Potsdam.

State police say 78-year-old James Murray was eastbound on County Route 34 when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with State Route 310 to a southbound farm truck driven by 71-year-old Raymond Pearson Jr. of Canton.

Murray was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family
Police lights
Woman accused of stealing from nursing home

Latest News

NNYCF Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge underway
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Injured Carthage football player Tyler Christman has died, family members say
After a handoff from Gouverneur quarterback Connor Wood, Kyle Savage make a 35-yard run to the...
Highlights & scores: football in St. Lawrence County, girls’ soccer at South Jeff
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
It’s the last full day of summer