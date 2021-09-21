What’s next for marijuana shop supporters after petition fails?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown group’s effort to challenge the city’s decision to opt out of marijuana sales failed after hundreds of signatures had to be scratched off. So, what will the petition’s supporters do next?

Watertown City Clerk Ann Saunders thumbs through a stack of signatures 736 names long - a petition trying to force a vote on a local law opting the city out of recreational marijuana sales.

Saunders has already done her review and found 245 signatures are invalid.

“The biggest reason being non-registered voter,” she said.

It’s 162 names, to be exact, on top of another 80-plus invalidated signatures.

A local group mustered the names. They needed 593, which they thought they had. But, with a number of those scratched off, the group falls 100 short of the mark.

“We were definitely disappointed. We were hoping to get the petition through, make this actually work for us. But, since we can’t, we’re going to keep pushing forward and see what happens,” said Corey Pentoney, petition organizer.

Even though the petition was determined to be invalid, Saunders says the group fighting for pot shops in the city does still have an option.

“The only process that can happen now is that they file a challenge, or an appeal, to this decision,” she said.

That appeal would have to go to state supreme court, a route the marijuana group doesn’t appear to be taking.

Instead, they’ll focus on upping voter registration and trying to teach the city about the pros of pot.

“Removing some of that stigma of it being a gateway drug, of it being just for low class people, et cetera,” said Pentoney.

As for the city’s local law, Saunders plans to send it to the state this week.

