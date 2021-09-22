141 new COVID cases reported in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the tri-county region.

St. Lawrence County reported 78 new COVID infections. Officials said there are 25 people hospitalized with the virus.

Jefferson County had 50 new cases. Ten people are being treated for COVID in the hospital.

Lewis County reported 13 new infections. Three people are in the hospital.

