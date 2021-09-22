Braggin’ Rights: more big fish

(WWNY) - We have a couple of big fish in this week’s Braggin’ Rights.

Luanne Rowsam sent us a photo of her first walleye. She caught it in a creek off Route 3 in Henderson.

Gerry Eddy sent in a pic of the northern pike he caught near Grenadier Island. He says it was 32 inches long and made a dandy fish chowder.

