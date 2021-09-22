Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: more big fish

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We have a couple of big fish in this week’s Braggin’ Rights.

Luanne Rowsam sent us a photo of her first walleye. She caught it in a creek off Route 3 in Henderson.

Gerry Eddy sent in a pic of the northern pike he caught near Grenadier Island. He says it was 32 inches long and made a dandy fish chowder.

If you have something to brag about, you can send us your photos via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app. Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what is shown, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

