Advertisement

Canine cancer dog walk this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Skipper’s 9th birthday.

To celebrate, he joined Roger McNerney and Kyle Stevenson to promote the upcoming Making a Mark on Canine Cancer Dog Walk.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The point of the walk is to raise awareness of canine cancer. One in three dogs will get cancer at some point in their lives.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the Rotary Pavilion in Watertown’s Thompson Park.

It costs $20 if you register ahead of time or $25 the day of the event. At that level, you can bring up to two dogs. Without dogs, it’s $10 ahead of time or $15 that day.

Find out more at Paws4Potter.com and on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
First responders of all types lit the sky red Monday night to show support for injured Carthage...
Red lights, red shirts show support for injured Carthage football player
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident

Latest News

Police lights
Man charged in two-county pursuit
Morristown's Tristin Simmons gets past the defenders to score in a match-up against...
Highlights & scores: on the pitch & in the pool
The Lowville girls' soccer team hopes it can remain the dominant force in the Frontier League B...
Lowville hopes to maintain dominance in girls’ soccer
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Fall starts this afternoon