Canine cancer dog walk this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Skipper’s 9th birthday.

To celebrate, he joined Roger McNerney and Kyle Stevenson to promote the upcoming Making a Mark on Canine Cancer Dog Walk.

The point of the walk is to raise awareness of canine cancer. One in three dogs will get cancer at some point in their lives.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the Rotary Pavilion in Watertown’s Thompson Park.

It costs $20 if you register ahead of time or $25 the day of the event. At that level, you can bring up to two dogs. Without dogs, it’s $10 ahead of time or $15 that day.

Find out more at Paws4Potter.com and on the event’s Facebook page.

