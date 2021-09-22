Advertisement

Crossing into Canada may not be as easy as it sounds

Canadian Border
Canadian Border(MGN / Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAMOURASKA, Quebec (AP) - At the Canadian border one night this month, a man from Atlanta pulled up in his car, looking to cross.

He was unvaccinated, had no COVID test, and did not pre-register for the trip. He was turned back.

Americans can finally travel in Canada again, but that’s not how to do it. Canada has a checklist you must satisfy before getting in.

Tourists must be fully vaccinated and have themselves tested for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before arrival by road or their departure flight.

Pre-registration on the Canadian government’s ArrivCAN app or website is also necessary.

Canada is putting up a vigilant defense against the virus.

