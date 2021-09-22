Dear Evan Hansen Film - Screening and Talkback

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

The celebration of the theatrical release of Universal Pictures’ Dear Evan Hansen, the new film adaptation of the Broadway sensation, be among the first to see it on the big screen! Plus, enjoy a livestream Q&A with the cast and an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the film.

The live cast Q&A will precede the special screening of the breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon that is now a soaring cinematic event with Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprising his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show’s Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show’s Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Featuring Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “Words Fail,” Dear Evan Hansen stars six-time Oscar® nominee Amy Adams, Oscar® winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+’s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix’s Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway’s Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

8pm Thursday, September 23 8pm, live Q and A with Audience. Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall, Watertown.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.