Fall starts this afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a warm start to fall.

The season starts at 3:21 p.m., when temperatures will have reached a high in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be a cloudy, grey day with rain on and off. We could see a heavy downpour here or there, but it will mostly be a light rain.

There’s also a chance of rain overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll have rain on Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. Showers could be heavy at times as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

It’s cooler on Friday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain early morning and again late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and 70. Sunday will be partly sunny and 65 with a chance of rain.

It will be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the mid-60s both days.

