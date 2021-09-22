Fort Drum shows off post to NY lawmakers

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance for Fort Drum leaders to show off the post to New York lawmakers.

For some of the state Senators making the trip Monday, it was their first time on Fort Drum.

Officials leading the tour highlighted the high-tech and realistic training facilities, and gave the group of lawmakers an aerial view of the post as well.

They visited the Baker Weapons Training Facility, the Medical Simulation Training Center and the 10th Combat Aviation’s flight simulation facility.

Many of the visiting lawmakers were from the Senate’s Veterans, Homeland Security, and Military Affairs Committee, including north country Senator Pattie Ritchie.

