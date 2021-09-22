Advertisement

Highlights & scores: on the pitch & in the pool

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - We focus on St. Lawrence County for a boys’ soccer match on the pitch and a girls’ swim meet in the pool.

Morristown was at Hermon-DeKalb in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.

The Green Rockets’ Tristin Simmons with the crossover dribble, drills the shot inside the opposite post, tying the game 1-1.

Morristown’s Aaron Woodcock gathers a centering pass and taps his shot past goaltender Andrew Matthews, tying the game at 2-2.

Off Jake Spencer’s long throw-in, Hermon-DeKalb’s Ayden Tehonica redirects the ball at the corner of the net for the Demons’ third goal.

Simmons again eludes the defense and scores on the low drive.

Morristown goes on to edge Hermon-DeKalb 5-4.

Potsdam hosted St. Lawrence Central in girls’ NAC swimming.

St. Lawrence Central’s Ella Bellinger won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. McKenna Bowles topped the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

St. Lawrence Central and Potsdam faced off in girls' high school swimming Tuesday
St. Lawrence Central and Potsdam faced off in girls' high school swimming Tuesday(WWNY)

Erin Lantry swam to first place in the 50 and the 100 free. Latona LaVare swam to a win in the 400 free.

And the Larries won two of three relays.

For Potsdam, Sina Lufkin captured the 100 backstroke. Ella Hinckley was second in the butterfly.

The Larries beat Potsdam 115-55.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Utica Proctor 2, Watertown 1

Belleville Henderson 3, Thousand Islands 0

Alexandria 4, South Lewis 2

Lowville 3, Indian River 2

South Jefferson 4, Immaculate Heart 2

Carthage 2, General Brown 0

Beaver River 2, Sackets Harbor 0

Lyme 4, Copenhagen 2

Colton-Pierrepont 3, Chateaugay 0

Heuvelton 4, Edwards-Knox 0

Lisbon 1, Harrisville 0

Morristown 5, Hermon-DeKalb 4

Malone 5, Gouverneur 1

St. Lawrence Central 1, Norwood-Norfolk 0

OFA 3, Canton 2

Parishville-Hopkinton 6, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 3, Potsdam 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Madrid-Waddington 1, St. Regis Falls 0

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Cortland 1, St. Lawrence 0

Women’s college soccer

SUNY ESF 1, SUNY Canton 1

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Gouverneur 3, Clifton-Fine 1

Salmon River, Malone -- postponed

Potsdam 3, OFA 1

Canton 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

College volleyball

Jefferson 3, Tompkins-Cortland 0

Girls’ high school swimming

St. Lawrence Central 115, Potsdam 55

South Jefferson 100, Beaver River 74

Thousand Islands 95, Indian River 80

Watertown 104.5, Lowville 75.5

Carthage 100, South Lewis 80

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 4, Carthage 1

South Jefferson 4, Watertown 1

Lowville 3, General Brown 2

