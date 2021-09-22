Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sends a woman...
Woman suffers head injury in Watertown shooting
First responders of all types lit the sky red Monday night to show support for injured Carthage...
Red lights, red shirts show support for injured Carthage football player

Latest News

Instagram says it's working on body image issues after report details 'toxic' effect on teen...
Instagram can 'toxic' to young people
A now-removed political billboard in Georgia is drawing controversy for alleged blasphemy.
Pastor criticizes billboard that compared Trump to Jesus
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
France’s envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs,...
Top Southern Baptist committee funds sex abuse probe
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots