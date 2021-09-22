Joseph R. Nunez, 34, of Watertown

Joseph R. Nunez, 34, of Park Avenue, Watertown, passed away September 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, after a very courageous battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph R. Nunez, 34, of Park Avenue, Watertown, passed away September 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, after a very courageous battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.

Joe was born February 8, 1987 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was a 2006 graduate from Thousand Islands Central School and following he attended North Country Community College.

He married Lindsey Branche on April 26, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center with Rev. Terry Culbertson. They were high school sweethearts meeting at the young ages of 15 and 18. Together for 15 years the love they had for one another truly shined through. His wild soul was the complete opposite of her timid personality, but that was exactly what made them who they are. They worked through some of the biggest obstacles, some tough paths, together alongside one another.

Joe found a passion and a drive in being a salesman. He was determined to help and assist every single one of his customers, and not just to “sell a car,” but enjoyed to get to know someone. He was most recently employed as a salesman for FX Caprara Honda. Previously, he was a salesman for Davidson Chevrolet.

Joe loved to golf at most of our local golf courses, and if it was a nice beautiful Sunday morning that was probably where you would find him. He and his family had a love for the Adirondacks, and most recently they had started to conquer the high peaks. They enjoyed hiking anywhere and everywhere. They enjoyed traveling and vacationing as much as it allowed. He had a love for music and not just one genre, all music. His favorite thing to do was quiz others on songs, especially Lindsey. The Tragically Hip was at the top of his list – “Ahead by a Century,” being his last song. He loved his Subaru WRX, and was a part of a few local car clubs. He definitely preferred to drive on the crazy side rather than the slow.

Joe was most importantly the best dad to his three children. Every chance he had he was with them, spending time with them, and loving them. He leaves his wild personality within each of his children. His spunk, his comedic personality, and his energy.

Joe loved to make everyone laugh. If you were having a bad day he would probably whip out the mullet, or try to smoothly say some sort of joke because that is who he was. He wouldn’t want sadness. Wouldn’t want tears. He would want to look at that infectious smile and know that he is ok, and know that he is not in this battle anymore. Know that cancer does not define him. Happiness, craziness, and courage define him. Remember him for having strength and dignity in this tough battle.

Surviving besides his wife Lindsey are his three children, Braelyn, Bennett and Maddox, all at home, a sister, Tiffanee Savage, Gouverneur, a niece, Ariyonna, grandmother, Janet Fuller, father-in-law, Michael Branche, sisters-in-law, Natasha Campos and Emily Branche, and the FX Caprara salesman family.

Joe is predeceased by his mother, Maureen Fuller and grandfather Rodger Fuller.

Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be private for the family.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

