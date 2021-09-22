Lewis County Health System facing $1M deficit

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System is wrestling with a deficit when it expected a surplus.

The information came from a meeting of the Health and Human Services Committee of the Lewis County Legislature.

System CEO Jerry Cayer addressed the fact that the hospital was expecting to end this fiscal year with an $800,000 surplus, but now it’s facing a $1 million deficit, mainly due to the costs of the pandemic, or staffing issues created by the pandemic. One lawmaker spoke up complimenting Cayer on his continued transparency and shared his opinion that the legislature should step in and support the hospital further, if needed.

“As far as an operating loss, I hate to see the board not help the hospital to keep that project going because that is the future of our hospital,” said Legislator Greg Kulzer, R. - District 7.

The project Kulzer spoke of is a new surgical wing planned for Lewis County Health. Cayer says he and his team will be looking at the capital project’s viability over the next couple of months.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.