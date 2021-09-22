Lewis County man arrested on felony assault charges

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - A 50-year-old Lewis County man is accused of beating another man with a baseball bat.

State police arrested Scott Danforth of Castorland on felony counts of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of weapon.

Danforth is is accused of hitting a 31-year-old man several times with a baseball bat during a fight that took place on May 30 in Castorland.

Police said the victim suffered several fractured bones and an injury to his eye.

Danforth was arrested Tuesday, arraigned in Turin Town Court and sent to the county jail without bail.

