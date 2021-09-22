Advertisement

Lowville hopes to maintain dominance in girls’ soccer

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three things are guaranteed this time of year: the leaves will change, it will get colder, and the Lowville girls’ soccer team will be tough to beat.

Lowville is off to a 5-1 start to the season overall, 5-0 in league play.

The Lady Red Raiders are looking to keep their stranglehold on the Frontier League B Division.

In the video, you can hear from coach Leo Sammon and players Eliana Bonbrest, Olivia Brandal, and Kyla Reed.

Lowville girls' soccer team