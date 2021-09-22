Advertisement

Man charged in two-county pursuit

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man has been charged in connection with a police pursuit in two counties last week.

State police say the pursuit of 38-year-old Jason Simmons on September 15 started in Ogdensburg and continued through the towns of Oswegatchie, Morristown, and Hammond and into the town of Alexandria in Jefferson County.

Troopers attempted to stop him with a tire deflation device. The pursuit ended when Simmons entered the village of Alexandria Bay.

Simmons was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

He was ticketed and released.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
First responders of all types lit the sky red Monday night to show support for injured Carthage...
Red lights, red shirts show support for injured Carthage football player
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident

Latest News

Making a Mark on Canine Cancer Dog Walk
Canine cancer dog walk this weekend
Morristown's Tristin Simmons gets past the defenders to score in a match-up against...
Highlights & scores: on the pitch & in the pool
The Lowville girls' soccer team hopes it can remain the dominant force in the Frontier League B...
Lowville hopes to maintain dominance in girls’ soccer
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Fall starts this afternoon