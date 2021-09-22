Man charged in two-county pursuit

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man has been charged in connection with a police pursuit in two counties last week.

State police say the pursuit of 38-year-old Jason Simmons on September 15 started in Ogdensburg and continued through the towns of Oswegatchie, Morristown, and Hammond and into the town of Alexandria in Jefferson County.

Troopers attempted to stop him with a tire deflation device. The pursuit ended when Simmons entered the village of Alexandria Bay.

Simmons was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

He was ticketed and released.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.