CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Philip McGillis Bain Sr., 71, of Canton died on September 22, 2021 at home where he was with family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care.

Phil was born January 15, 1950 in Nyack, New York; a son of the late Donald Sr. and Virginia (Boire) Bain. Phil was a graduate of Nanuet High School, he received his B.A. degree from Kansas State and a Master’s of Education in Counseling and Human Development from St. Lawrence University.

Phil worked for the United Nations for eight years then he worked in Career Development at Herkimer Community College and then at Yale University in New Haven, CT. Phil had a special connection the this region as his parents and grandparents were from Ogdensburg and in 1985, he returned to St. Lawrence County and served as Guidance Counselor at Canton Central School for 26 year. He also served as adjunct faculty for St. Lawrence University. Phil and family spent many summers on the St. Lawrence River and Jersey Shore.

A kind and gentle soul, Phil was loved by all who knew him. Phil was awarded New York State Counselor of the year, he served on the Indian Creek Nature Center Advisory Board, Higley Flow State Park Advisory Board and volunteered at the Food Coop in Potsdam.

Phil is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margaret “Meg” Bain; two sons, Philip Jr. (Melissa Botner) and Alexander Bain; a granddaughter, Cora Fela Bain; a brother, Donald Jr. (Margaret) Bain; a nephew, Donald III (Elizabeth) Bain; a niece, Genevieve (Jason) Salzsieder and by seven great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, followed by a funeral service at funeral home at 3:00 pm. The funeral service will be streamed live via Zoom with link available at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Philip McGillis Bain Sr. are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

