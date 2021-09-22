Robert J. Havens, 87, of Ogdensburg

Calling hours for family and close friends of Robert J. Havens, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for family and close friends of Robert J. Havens, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Havens passed away after battling a lengthy illness; on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by his wife and two daughters. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Havens, of Ogdensburg, NY; his daughters, Mary Lou (Havens) Sayles and her husband, Michael, of Sylvan Beach, NY; Lauren Havens-Zoli and her husband, Michael Zoli, of Manlius, NY; and “adopted son”, Richard (Joanne) Wilson of North Carolina. Mr. Havens is also survived by his beloved grandsons; Ryan Murphy, Sean Murphy, Matthew Murphy, and Enzo Roberto Zoli. Robert’s surviving siblings are Sally (Havens) Bush, Ret. Col. Mary Lou Havens, Kathleen (Liz) Havens Carpenter, and Jeremiah (Pete) Havens, along with his beloved cousin, Joanne Coria, and many nieces, and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Joseph B. Havens, Jr.; a sister, Helen Todd; and his most loved uncle, whom he considered a brother, Clifford Havens. Robert was born on July 20, 1934, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph Byron and Marion (Hurley) Havens Sr. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and graduated from Morristown Central School. Robert enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17, where he served for 4 years in the flight crew. Mr. Havens served during the Korean War, surviving a naval ship explosion before he was honorably discharged. Robert went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from Drake University in 1960 and a MS Degree from the State University System in 1965. Robert attended Syracuse University and Stetson University College of Law and passed the New York State bar exam. Robert was admitted into practice, in State and Federal Courts on August 1, 1973. Between college and the study of law, Robert worked as a field accountant for J.W. Rouse Construction Co. and as a schoolteacher at Heuvelton & Morristown Central Schools. Mr. Havens married Teresa Sovie on September 2, 1961, at St. John’s Church in Morristown, NY. Robert later owned and operated his own law practice.

Robert was a member of the State and County Bar Associations, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Elks Lodge. Robert enjoyed spending time with his grandson’s, caring for animals, and anything to do with construction – he was a true master-of-all trades.

Robert was always passionate about donating his body to science, in hopes that he may someday save someone else’s life with research that would be done. Therefore, his body has been donated to the SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse according to his wishes.

Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to Huntington Family Centers, 405 Gifford St., Syracuse, NY 13204 and the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 SH 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

