Advertisement

Sheril M. Robb, 67, of Rensselaer Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sheril M. Robb, age 67, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on...
Sheril M. Robb, age 67, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on September 21, 2021 at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse.(Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Sheril M. Robb, age 67, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on September 21, 2021 at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse.

There will be a graveside service held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Sheril was born on June 14, 1954 in Gouverneur to the late Earl and Sara (Wright) Robb. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1973. Sheril worked as a housekeeper for the Clearview Motel in Gouverneur and had previously worked at Braymen’s in Carthage. She enjoyed playing Bingo, working on crossword puzzles, and to be on the computer. She loved being with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Jason) Brown of Rensselaer Falls, a sister, Cindy (Carl Longway) McCollum of Edwards, 5 grandchildren, Janelle (Philip) Roberts, Mikayla (Sam) Rusho, Jasmine (Patrick Dumont) Brown, Jason Brown II, and Jaylin Brown, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Sheril is predeceased by her longtime companion, Benjamin D. Tuttle, her parents, her brother, Ronald Robb, and a sister, Roxanna Klock.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

State Senators visit Fort Drum.
Fort Drum shows off post to NY lawmakers
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Lewis County Health System facing $1M deficit
Robert Finn on bicycle
Neighbor finishes bike ride fundraiser for woman hit by car
Lewis County man arrested on felony assault charges
Philip McGillis Bain Sr., 71, of Canton died on September 22, 2021 at home where he was with...
Philip McGillis Bain Sr., 71, of Canton

Obituaries

Candles
Ronald A. Player, 81, of Cape Vincent
Edward Woolston, resident of South Colton, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, at the...
Edward Woolston, 78, of South Colton
Joseph R. Nunez, 34, of Park Avenue, Watertown, passed away September 20, 2021, at his home...
Joseph R. Nunez, 34, of Watertown
Candles
Alfred J. Smith, 88, of Norfolk
Calling hours for family and close friends of Robert J. Havens, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, will...
Robert J. Havens, 87, of Ogdensburg