Stolen vehicle crash injures Akwesasne woman

Matthew Jacobs
Matthew Jacobs(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man is accused of stealing a utility vehicle and crashing another vehicle he allegedly stole. That crash seriously injured an Akwesasne woman.

State police say 32-year-old Matthew Jacobs allegedly stole a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer from Northern New York Auto in Fort Covington on Tuesday.

He later crashed it near the Helena Fire Station on State Route 37C in Brasher, seriously injuring a passenger, 36-year-old Olivia Terrence of Akwesasne. She was taken to Massena Hospital and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Jacobs is also accused of stealing a UTV from a North Raquette Road home in July.

He’s charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny in connection with the UTV and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property for the vehicle he crashed.

Jacobs was arraigned in Massena village court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

