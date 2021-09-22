Watertown Red & Black helmets honor Tyler Christman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black will remember Tyler Christman.

The football team will wear stickers on the back of their helmets, showing Tyler’s name as well as his football number.

The 14-year-old Carthage junior varsity football player passed away Tuesday after suffering a severe brain injury during a game last weekend.

Red & Black coach and Carthage native George Ashcraft knows this is a great way to remember the teen player.

“I will make sure that is being announced when we step onto the field. I do the pre-game prayer and we will dedicate these next two games up to the championship in memory of him,” he said.

See the tribute at the Red & Black’s next game October 2.

