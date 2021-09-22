Advertisement

Watertown traffic advisories: West Main Street & Grant-Henry intersection

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Street work in Watertown could slow down traffic in a couple places.

The Henry and Grant streets intersection will be closed as Upstate Construction Services installs crosswalk handicapped ramps.

The intersection will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Parents picking up or dropping off children at Starbuck Elementary should arrange to use a different school entrance.

Elsewhere, city crews will be installing curbs on West Main Street Wednesday. The street will be closed from the Main Avenue and Davidson Street intersection to Curtis Street.

Work is expected to be done by 4 p.m., depending on the weather.

In both cases, drivers might want to take alternate routes.

