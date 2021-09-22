Advertisement

Where are all the Lunchables?

FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase in demand for the product.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With students back in the classroom, it seems as though many go-to lunchbox food items have gone missing from grocery stores across the country.

Lunchables, in particular, are hard to come by these days. Shelves are bare, leaving behind only the price tag denoting where the classic meat, chesse and cracker combo should be found.

According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase in demand for the product.

“We’re thrilled to see incredible demand across our portfolio,” the company said in a statement issued to Gray Television. “Compared to 2019, nearly 2 million more households bought Kraft Heinz brands in the second quarter of 2021.”

The company went on to say it has seen an all-time high for many of its brands, including Lunchables, crediting proactive steps and marketing investments for the increase.

“Lunchables is seeing double-digit growth for the first time in five years,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz is aware of the shortage and is working to get the pre-packaged meal kits stocked on shelves again.

“We’re actively investing in our supply chains and have teams working fast and furiously so our retailers and consumers can get more of the Kraft Heinz products they love, wherever they like to shop,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sends a woman...
Woman suffers gun shot wound to head in Watertown
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Dr. Joseph Ladapo will be state's new surgeon...
Florida makes quarantine optional for students exposed to COVID
Soldiers
Fort Drum’s command team says soldier suicides were wakeup call
In the 10 least vaccinated states, the COVID-19 death rate was four times higher last week than...
Daily COVID deaths top 2,000 a day
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept....
Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise
State Senators visit Fort Drum.
Fort Drum shows off post to NY lawmakers