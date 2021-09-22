Woman shot on Watertown’s East Main Street taken to hospital

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman was shot on Watertown’s northside Tuesday night.

Watertown City Police were called to 221 East Main Street shortly before 11 PM.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Nearby roads were temporarily shut down.

Police had the scene under control quickly and that there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is underway and interviews are being conducted.

