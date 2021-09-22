Advertisement

Woman shot on Watertown’s East Main Street taken to hospital

A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sends a woman...
By Garrett Domblewski and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman was shot on Watertown’s northside Tuesday night.

Watertown City Police were called to 221 East Main Street shortly before 11 PM.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Nearby roads were temporarily shut down.

Police had the scene under control quickly and that there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is underway and interviews are being conducted.

