Aides of former Gov. Cuomo on hook for new legal bills

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation last...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation last month.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state has stopped paying legal bills for state employees who worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he faced ongoing investigations on the state and federal level.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s spokesperson Haley Viccaro said Wednesday that the state stopped paying for those aides’ legal bills after September 2.

The state has agreed to pay a maximum of $5 million for lawyers who have represented Cuomo’s office, according to The Associated Press’ review of available contracts.

Cuomo and his aides face ongoing probes by the state attorney general’s office and Cuomo is facing a state ethic commission inquiry.

