Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALVERN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.

He is described as being 4′6″ and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

KAIT reported that investigators say he will also be with his 13-year-old sister, Addison Townsend. They did not provide her description.

According to the alert, the two were last seen at their home on Wilson Street in Malvern around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

🚨🚨ARKANSAS AMBER ALERT🚨🚨 Name: Emmett Scharnett Age: 7 White Male / 4'6" / 100 pds Brown Hair / Brow Eyes Name:...

Posted by Arkansas State Police on Thursday, September 23, 2021

They, along with their mother, 33-year-old Nicole Scharnett, were not at home Thursday morning and have not been seen since.

Nicole Scharnett is described as being 5′6″ with brown hair and eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473-ZPJ.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or Malvern police at 501-332-3636.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sends a woman...
Woman suffers gun shot wound to head in Watertown
Matthew Jacobs
Stolen vehicle crash injures Akwesasne woman
Deer
Deadly deer disease found in Jefferson County
It was a sea of red at Evans Mills Raceway on Tuesday evening.
Community gathers to honor the life of late Carthage JV football player Tyler Christman

Latest News

Thompson Park splash pad
Watertown splash pad closing Sunday
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain
Handcuffs, money
Woman allegedly stole $32K from elderly couple she was caring for
WWNY
Riverwalk Art Festival to be held in Watertown