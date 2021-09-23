David J. Hyde, 91, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - David J. Hyde, Madrid, formerly of Potsdam and Massena, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Massena Hospital. He was 91. Calling hours will be at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam, Monday 1-3PM, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM with burial following at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam.

David was born on September 12, 1930 in Watertown, NY to Albert C. and Ella Whalen Hyde. He attended Watertown public schools. After graduation he attended Canton ATC, graduating with a degree in Poultry Husbandry in 1950. He enlisted in the Army right out of college, spending most of his 3 year service in Utah and Korea. He was honorably discharged with a rank of Sergeant 1st Class in 1953. After the service he returned to Watertown and eventually went to work at Hyde’s Plumbing in Massena. He was an honorary member of the Massena Lodge #513 and past District Deputy of Second St. Lawrence District. He is also a past patron of the Cretona Chapter of the Eastern Star. David was once an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors immensely. He also loved to travel, with a special love of the Florida Keys and Nova Scotia.

On April 3, 1955 he married Helen M. Adams and they made their home in Massena, NY. They divorced in 1980. He then married Margaret Ryan. That marriage ended in divorce.

David is survived by one daughter, Ruth Hyde and her companion John Hall of Madrid; three sons, Charles of Potsdam, NY; Timothy (Connie) of Riegelsville, PA; and Thomas (Linda) of Ohio; one sister, Catherine Locke of Kingston, NY; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Charles, Robert, and Albert.

Donations may be made in David’s memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared at www.donaldsonseymour.com

