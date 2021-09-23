Advertisement

Healing power of nature

Suicide Prevention Month
Suicide Prevention Month(MGN, Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Suicide Prevention Month. As a way to help people destress, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is highlighting ways to get outside.

From a hike in the woods or climbing a mountain, to gardening or walking your dog, the organization says nature can provide serious mental health benefits.

It’s also urging military veterans to look into the Farm Ops program.

The group says farming’s inherent connection with nature is a good way to provide the benefits of time outside.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sends a woman...
Woman suffers gun shot wound to head in Watertown
Matthew Jacobs
Stolen vehicle crash injures Akwesasne woman
Deer
Deadly deer disease found in Jefferson County
It was a sea of red at Evans Mills Raceway on Tuesday evening.
Community gathers to honor the life of late Carthage JV football player Tyler Christman

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
State preparing for possible health care staff shortages
Dr. Howard Zucker
Zucker resigns as state health commissioner
The state says student-athletes must wear masks while participating in indoor sports,...
School athletes must wear masks for indoor sports, state says
Fitness with Jamie: working the core with Pilates
Fitness with Jamie: working the core with Pilates