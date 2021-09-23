Healing power of nature

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Suicide Prevention Month. As a way to help people destress, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is highlighting ways to get outside.

From a hike in the woods or climbing a mountain, to gardening or walking your dog, the organization says nature can provide serious mental health benefits.

It’s also urging military veterans to look into the Farm Ops program.

The group says farming’s inherent connection with nature is a good way to provide the benefits of time outside.

